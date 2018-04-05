KARACHI: It looks like tennis star Sania Mirza has come up with a nickname for her husband Shoaib Malik.
The Indian tennis player called the Pakistani cricketer a “spring chicken” when Malik’s age was being compared to that of new comer Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Daniel Alexander of Sri Lanka had tweeted, “Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Shah Afridi playing in the same Pakistan XI, Shaheen was born on 6th April 2000 and Shoaib Malik made his International cricket debut on 14th October 1999.”
Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Shah Afridi playing in the same Pakistan XI, Shaheen was born on 6th April 2000 and Shoaib Malik made his International cricket debut on 14th October 1999. #Cricket #PAKvWI
— Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) April 3, 2018
Mirza quoted the tweeted and stated, “My husband is still a spring chicken”.
😱😱 common.. my husband is still a spring chicken 😀 #longevity @realshoaibmalik #mashaAllah https://t.co/gsmFMMVwDV
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 3, 2018
Published in Sports
Story first published: 5th April 2018