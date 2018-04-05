Sania Mirza’s nickname for Shoaib Malik

April 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook




KARACHI: It looks like tennis star Sania Mirza has come up with a nickname for her husband Shoaib Malik.

The Indian tennis player called the Pakistani cricketer a “spring chicken” when Malik’s age was being compared to that of new comer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Daniel Alexander of Sri Lanka had tweeted, “Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Shah Afridi playing in the same Pakistan XI, Shaheen was born on 6th April 2000 and Shoaib Malik made his International cricket debut on 14th October 1999.”



Mirza quoted the tweeted and stated, “My husband is still a spring chicken”.


Published in Sports

Story first published: 5th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Darren Sammy plays epic April Fool prank

April 2, 2018 3:57 pm

Ecstatic Malala shares pictures of family, homeland on Twitter

March 31, 2018 3:50 pm

Twitter bans cryptocurrency ads on fraud fears

March 27, 2018 2:56 am

#PSLFinalInKarachi trends worldwide

March 25, 2018 10:55 pm

ISPR denies report of meeting between Army Chief, Punjab CM

March 20, 2018 10:59 am

#SpeakUp becomes top trend on Twitter

March 16, 2018 9:12 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 04 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 04 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

By: Ahmad Waleed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.