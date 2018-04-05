

The Indian tennis player called the Pakistani cricketer a “spring chicken” when Malik’s age was being compared to that of new comer Shaheen Shah Afridi.Daniel Alexander of Sri Lanka had tweeted, “Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Shah Afridi playing in the same Pakistan XI, Shaheen was born on 6th April 2000 and Shoaib Malik made his International cricket debut on 14th October 1999.”Mirza quoted the tweeted and stated, “My husband is still a spring chicken”.

