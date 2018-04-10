Protesters descend on Chennai stadium ahead of IPL match

April 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

New Delhi: Protesters burned merchandise and jostled with police outside a cricket stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, demanding Indian Premier League matches be cancelled as the southern city reels from a water crisis.

Hundreds of demonstrators, some wearing black t-shirts and waving black balloons, gathered near the venue shouting slogans ahead of the Chennai Super Kings’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Police tried to force protesters on to buses outside the stadium in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state, where the Kings are to play their first home match since a two-year ban for illegal gambling was lifted.

The drought-prone state has witnessed mounting protests in recent weeks over a disputed accord with neighbouring Karnataka on how to share water from the key Cauvery river, a hot-button issue in southern India.

“We want all seven IPL matches in Chennai to be cancelled until our demands are met. We will also ask the spectators to boycott the match,” said one protester sporting a black T-shirt.

The state government had recommended IPL games be moved out of Chennai because of the protests but said they would provide security if they went ahead.

“Around 4,000 police personnel will stand guard around the ground. We have covered all bases to make sure that nothing goes wrong,” a Tamil Nadu police spokesman told AFP.

The Chennai stadium is scheduled to host the IPL matches between April 10 and May 20. – AFP


Published in Sports

Story first published: 10th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah ruled out for Pakistan’s Ireland, England tours

April 9, 2018 10:24 pm

’12 Pakistani international cricketers to play in Kashmir Super League’

April 9, 2018 3:58 pm

Sarfaraz takes a dig at Indian media over ‘Mauka Mauka’ episode

April 9, 2018 12:07 am

Clarke offers to play for Australia after ball scandal

April 8, 2018 6:36 am

Pakistan will host full cricket series by 2020, hopes PCB

April 7, 2018 10:44 am

Cricket Australia defends role in crisis, announces player review

April 6, 2018 9:10 pm

 

Full Programs

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.