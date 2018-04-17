Pothas quits as Sri Lanka fielding coach

April 17, 2018
Colombo: South African Nic Pothas has ended his coaching contract with Sri Lanka to spend time with his young family, the island nation’s cricket board said Tuesday.

The 44-year-old joined Sri Lanka in 2016 as fielding coach but was unexpectedly elevated to the top job after Graham Ford’s abrupt exit in June last year.

Under his stewardship Sri Lanka were thumped in a home series against India and humiliated by cricket minnows Zimbabwe in a one-day international tournament.

The islanders did however record a 2-0 Test series win over Pakistan last year in the United Arab Emirates.

Pothas and several other players then refused to travel to Pakistan for the final Twenty20 international of the tour, citing security concerns.

After six months at the helm he was replaced by former Sri Lanka Test batsman Chandika Hathurusingha, who was named head coach in December.

He remained as fielding coach and had been expected to stay until August but Sri Lanka Cricket announced that the South African called it a day on Friday.

“After two incredible years with Sri Lanka cricket, this is the right time for me to move on to other opportunities, which will allow me to spend quality time with my young family,” Pothas said in a statement issued by the cricket board.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to be involved with Sri Lanka.

“It has given me the opportunity to learn and improve as a coach as well as to contribute to a very talented bunch of players. It will always hold a special place in my heart.”


