Pakistani cricketers must maintain fitness or risk being fined

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketers must maintain their fitness or they will be fined. The national team’s coach, chief selector and captain are on the same page on the decision.Â

Players who took part in the PSL and domestic cricket will be tested for fitness. The fitness tests will be taken on April 9 and 10.

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmad, coach Mickey Arthur and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq have collectively decided that fitness of the players takes precedence over their performance.

Cricketers who are not able to maintain their fitness will be fined. Those cricketers who are unable to clear the fitness test will have to prove themselves in cricket academies.

The camp for the Test squad will be set up in Lahore.Â It has been decided to send the team early to England.

Story first published: 5th April 2018