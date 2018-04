GOLD COAST: Pakistan won its third medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018 on Thursday.

Mohammad Bilal defeated George Ramm of England 6-1 to win the bronze medal in 57-kg wrestling.

The Pakistani athlete scored two points in the first round and four points in the second.

The British wrestler could only win a single point in the match.

Mohammad Nooh Dastgir Butt and Mohammad Talib won bronze medals for Pakistan in weightlifting.

Story first published: 12th April 2018