Pakistan to play second T20 vs Windies

April 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: The second Twenty20 match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at National Stadium, Karachi Monday.

Jubilant Karachi is hosting the major cricketing event in nine years â€“that marks the revival of cricket in the country.

Pakistan beat West Indies by 143 runs leading the series 1-0 in the opener last night.

Although the top-ranked Pakistan are clear favorite in the historic contest, the reigning World T20 Champion can never be ruled out of the game despite fielding an inexperienced side. Marlon Samuels and Samuel Badree are the only two big names in the visiting side.

The Men in Green are in good form due to the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz

West Indies (likely XI): Andre Fletcher, Chadwick Walton, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed (capt), 5 Denesh Ramdin (wk), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Rayad Emrit, Veerasammy Permaul, Samuel Badree and Kesrick Williams


