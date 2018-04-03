Pakistan to face Windies in final T20



KARACHI: Teams of Pakistan and West Indies will clash in the third and final Twenty20 match at National Stadium, Karachi Tuesday. Pakistan is leading the three-match series 2-0.

In the second T20 played yesterday, Pakistan routed West Indies by 82 runs as the visitorsâ€™ batting line collapsed while they chased huge total of 206 runs.

The Caribbean side were bowled out at 123 thanks to some remarkable bowling performances.

Walton showed some resistance with the bat against Pakistanâ€™s bowling attack, but was bowled by Shadab Khan when he reached 40.

Ramdin made 21 runs before was sent back to the pavilion by Hussain Talat, who picked up two wickets for 12 runs in his 1.2 overs spell. Mohammad Amir was the star performer with the ball as he bagged three wickets in his four overs.

Earlier, Babar Azam, with brilliant unbeaten innings of 97 runs, led Green Shirts to post their highest total in T20Is, 205 runs with loss of three wickets.

Other than Babar, Hussain Talat played a lovely innings of 63 runs. He was playing his 2nd International game.

Shoaib Malik once again added finishing touches to the innings as he made 17 runs off just 7 deliveries.

Babar was declared player of the match for his classy 97 runs.

With this victory, Pakistan now lead the three-match series 2-0 against West Indies.

West Indies have hit the ground with an inexperienced side. Marlon Samuels and Samuel Badree are the only two big names in the visiting side.

The Men in Green are in good form due to the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League.

In the match, Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan was fined 20 percent of match fee as he aggressively pointed his finger at West Indies opener Chadwick Walton after dismissing him. Khan made an inappropriate comment also for Walton who scored a 29-ball 40 with the help of five boundaries and two sixes.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz

West Indies (likely XI): Andre Fletcher, Chadwick Walton, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed (capt), 5 Denesh Ramdin (wk), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Rayad Emrit, Veerasammy Permaul, Samuel Badree and Kesrick Williams

Story first published: 3rd April 2018