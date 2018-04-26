LAHORE: Pakistan will begin its ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 bid against West Indies at Nottingham on May 31, 2019.

The first match of the mega-event will take place between hosts England and South Africa at The Oval on 30th May.

The green shirts will take on England on 3rd June at Nottingham. They will then take on Sri Lanka on 7th June at Bristol.

Pakistan will play defending champions Australia at Taunton on June 12th.

Arch rivals Pakistan and India will play at Manchester on June 16th. Pakistan’s fixture against South Africa will take place on 23rd June and the match against New Zealand at Birmingham will be played on June 26th.

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan at Leeds on June 29th and Bangladesh at Lord’s on July 5th.

The two semifinals will be played on 9th and 11th.

The World Cup final will take place on July 14th.

