LAHORE: Pakistan will depart for its tour of England, Ireland and Scotland on Monday.

Pakistan will play two Test matches against England, a one-off Test versus Ireland and two Twenty20 Internationals against Scotland.

The test match between Pakistan and Ireland will be played at Dublin from 11th to 15th May.

The Test series between Pakistan and England will kick off at London on 24th May. The second match will be contested on 1st June at Leed’s.

Pakistan drew their previous Test series against England 2-2.

Pakistan will square off against Scotland in the first T20 on 12th June and the second T20 will be played on 13th June.

Pakistan has included five uncapped players in the 16-man squad for their Tests against Ireland and England starting next month. – APP

Story first published: 19th April 2018