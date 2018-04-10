Najma Parveen came last in 200 meter race.Palwasha Basheer and Murad Ali also lost their respective badminton matches.Madeena Zafar and Faiza Zafar were beaten by India’s Joshna Chinappa and Deepika Pallikal Karthik in Squash women’s double.Mehwish Farhan secured 12th place in Women's 25m Pistol Precision qualifying round.The hockey team has not managed to win a single match as yet and were knocked out from the running of semi-final.They have won only two bronze medals so far.

Talha Talib and Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt have won two medals for Pakistan in this year’s commonwealth games.

Story first published: 10th April 2018