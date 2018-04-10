Pakistan perform poorly in Commonwealth Games 2018

April 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




QUEENSLAND: Pakistan is not performing well in the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Najma Parveen came last in 200 meter race.

Palwasha Basheer and Murad Ali also lost their respective badminton matches.

Madeena Zafar and Faiza Zafar were beaten by India’s Joshna Chinappa and Deepika Pallikal Karthik in Squash women’s double.

Mehwish Farhan secured 12th place in Women's 25m Pistol Precision qualifying round.

The hockey team has not managed to win a single match as yet and were knocked out from the  running of semi-final.

They have won only two bronze medals so far.

Talha Talib and Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt have won two medals for Pakistan in this year’s commonwealth games.


Published in Sports

Story first published: 10th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan eliminated from Commonwealth Games 2018 hockey

April 10, 2018 12:58 pm

Pakistan win second medal in Commonwealth Games 2018

April 10, 2018 10:03 am

PM Abbasi predicts ‘fourth industrial revolution’

April 10, 2018 8:54 am

Explainer: Nadeem Malik on the history of demand for South Punjab province

April 9, 2018 10:54 pm

South Punjab is our only demand: dissident PML-N MNA

April 9, 2018 10:35 pm

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah ruled out for Pakistan’s Ireland, England tours

April 9, 2018 10:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.