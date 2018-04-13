Pakistan finishes at 7th place in Commonwealth Games 2018 hockey

April 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

GOLD COAST: Pakistan finished at seventh place in the Commonwealth Games 2018 hockey competition.

Pakistan defeated Canada 3-1 in the men’s 7th/8th position match on Friday.

Canada’s James Kirkpatrick put his side ahead by scoring in the 12th minute.

Muhammad Arsalan Qadir equalized the scoreline as he scored in the 34th minute. Pakistan took the lead as Ali Mubashar netted the ball into the goal post in the 40th minute.

The green shirts doubled their lead in the 57th minutes as Muhammad Irfan Jr. scored the goal.

Pakistan won only one out of their five games in the Commonwealth Games 2018 hockey event.


Published in Sports

Story first published: 13th April 2018

 

