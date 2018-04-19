Mismanagement mars Sindh Games 2018

April 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Reporting by: Shoaib Jatt

KARACHI: Mismanagement is being witnessed as Sindh Games 2018 began in Karachi on Thursday.

Athletes and officials are facing problems due to several issues.

No water arrangements have been made for the athletes whereas the sound system is not working.

Sindh Games 2018 began will be played at 15 venues of the city.

The provincial governments is spending Rs. 40.5 million on the games. The cheque of Rs. 15,000 given to the technical officials bounced.

New record set

A new Sindh Games record was set in the 200 metre race as Moeed completed the race in 21.96 seconds.


