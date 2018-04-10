Pakistan Cricket Board had announced that it will conduct fitness test of 25 players ahead of England and Ireland tour.Mohammad Rizwan excelled in the test as he scored 21 marks. Asad Shafiq came in second with 20 marks while Fawad Alam was ranked third.Hasan Ali, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman secured 18 marks each.Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed passed the test with 17.4 marks.Usman Shinwari and Sami Aslam have also cleared the fitness test.Yasir Shah did not take the test due to an injury.

