LAHORE: The bowling action test of Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will be held later this month.

Pakistan Cricket Board sources said that the bowling action test is expected on 17th April. The official date will be announced within two days.

Mohammad Hafeez is optimistic that he will pass the test.

The spinner was banned from bowling after he failed to clear the test.

Story first published: 10th April 2018