LONDON: Manchester City lost 3-2 to Manchester United in their Premier League derby clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City were leading 2-0 at the break as Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan scored the goals.

United made a comeback soon after the break with Paul Pogba, previously anonymous despite a new flashy blue hair-do, striking twice in two minutes.

Chris Smalling scored the winner from Alexis Sanchez’s free-kick in the 69th minute to seal a memorable win.

Story first published: 8th April 2018