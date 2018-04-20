Karachi win 14 gold medals in Sindh Games 2018

April 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: Karachi has won 14 gold medals in the ongoing Sindh Games 2018.

The city has secured 10 gold medals on day two of the event so far.

Moeed Baloch won the gold medal in the 200 metre race while Fasha Affan won the women’s 200 metre race.

Shakeel Mayo secured gold the triple jump tournament.

Mirza Rizwan and Sara Mugha won the men and women’s high jump events.

The 17th Sindh Games kicked off in Karachi on Thursday. The provincial government is spending Rs. 45 million on the games.


Story first published: 20th April 2018

 

