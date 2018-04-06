Journalist pokes fun at India over Afridi’s tweets

April 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
SYDNEY: An Australian cricket journalist said that Shahid Afridi’s cricketing skills and tweets puts Indians in grief.

Dennis Freedman tweeted, “The amount of grief that Afridi causes India with bat, ball and tweets is unparalleled.”

The Indian cricket fans did not take the tweet well and criticized him for it. They accused him of favoring Pakistani players over the Indian counterpart.

Shahid Afridi’s tweets on the Indian forces’ brutalities on Kashmiri people had angered Indian fans and cricketers.


