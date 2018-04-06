SYDNEY: An Australian cricket journalist said that Shahid Afridi’s cricketing skills and tweets puts Indians in grief.

Dennis Freedman tweeted, “The amount of grief that Afridi causes India with bat, ball and tweets is unparalleled.”

The amount of grief that Afridi causes India with bat, ball and tweets is unparalleled — Dennis Premier League (@DennisCricket_) April 4, 2018

The Indian cricket fans did not take the tweet well and criticized him for it. They accused him of favoring Pakistani players over the Indian counterpart.

Shahid Afridi’s tweets on the Indian forces’ brutalities on Kashmiri people had angered Indian fans and cricketers.

Story first published: 6th April 2018