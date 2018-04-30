Japan gets new teen gymnastics king – Kakeru Tanigawa

April 30, 2018
Teenage sensation Kakeru Tanigawa was hailed Monday after becoming Japan’s youngest national gymnastics champion and dashing superstar Kohei Uchimura’s attempt for an 11th straight title.

“New star, Tanigawa,” the Yomiuri Shimbun said in a headline after the 19-year-old college student scored 172.496 points for overall victory at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Sunday.

“The 19-year-old crushed the absolute king,” the Sankei Shimbun also said in a headline.

Uchimura, the two-time Olympic individual all-around gold medallist who last year won his 10th consecutive Japan championship, is on the comeback trail after injury and could finish only third.

Kenzo Shirai, the world champion in the floor and vault, was runner-up.


“I was surprised to beat Uchimura. It’s like a dream,” Tanigawa told reporters.

“Since I became the number one in Japan, I want to aim at the world number one with confidence,” said the diminutive floor and vault specialist, who stands just 1.53 metres tall (5 ft 1/4 in).

Uchimura said he was not downhearted and would aim to compete in his home Olympics in 2020.

“Staying in the national team will lead me to the Tokyo Olympics,” Uchimura said. “I want to be a team member even if I am out of form.”

Uchimura, 29, suffered a torn ligament in his ankle at last October’s artistic gymnastics world championships in Montreal and only returned to competition last month. -AFP

 


