Islamabad United will organize a victory parade to celebrate their Pakistan Super League 2018 win.

The victory celebrations shall begin from Islamabad’s D-Chowk and will end at F-9 Park.

Several cricketers Shadab Khan Steven Finn, Luke Ronchi, J.P. Duminy and Samit Patel will be traveling on a special bus.

Political leaders and celebrities will also attend the victory parade.

A musical event has also been made a part of the celebrations.

Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi in the final of PSL 2018 to win their second league title.

Story first published: 8th April 2018