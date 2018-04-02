Injuries prompt South Africa to bat on

April 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Johannesburg: Injuries emerged as a key factor as South Africa batted on despite holding a huge lead on the fourth day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

South Africa were 344 for six at tea, a lead of 611.

Captain Faf du Plessis hit 120 and Dean Elgar made 81. They shared a fourth wicket partnership of 170, the best for any wicket by either side during the series.

All three of South Africa’s fast bowlers had injury concerns, according to a message from the team media manager.

Morne Morkel suffered a side strain on Sunday which means he is unlikely to bowl, while Kagiso Rabada has a stiff lower back and Vernon Philander has a strapped groin.- AFP


