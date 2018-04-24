India-Pakistan World Cup clash to take place on June 16, says BCCI official

April 24, 2018
India and Pakistan will clash on June 16 during the ICC World Cup 2019, according to a BCCI official. 

Indian newspapers quoted a BCCI official who spoke on condition of anonymity to say that India will play their opening game of the tournament against South Africa on June 4.

The blue shirts will next play Pakistan, according to the official.

“We (India) play South Africa first on June 4 and then Pakistan on June 16. The CEC agreed and the matter has been referred to the ICC board,” he said. “This is the first time Indo-Pak match won’t be a starting affair. Since the format will be a round robin affair.”

The last time India and Pakistan clashed was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Led by Sarfaraz Ahmad, Pakistan thrashed India in the final by 180 runs to lift the trophy.


