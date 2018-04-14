Inam bags first gold medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2018

April 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistani wrestler Mohammad Inam bagged a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Saturday. 

Inam outclassed his opponent Melvin Bibo of Nigeria in the 86kg freestyle wrestling category to win the final. He won the match 6-0 without allowing his opponent to even earn a single point.

This is not the first time he won the gold medal–Inam also bagged a gold medal at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010. After winning the match, he did a lap of honour with the Pakistan flag draped around him.

This raises Pakistan’s tally to five medals in this edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Government announces reward for Inam

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Pirzada announced a reward of Rs 5 million for Mohammad Inam in recognition of his victory.


Published in Sports

Story first published: 14th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Two Indian athletes disqualified from Commonwealth Games 2018

April 13, 2018 10:05 am

Pakistan wins third medal in Commonwealth Games 2018

April 12, 2018 1:32 pm

Sports reporter falls into swimming pool during interview

April 12, 2018 11:41 am

Pakistan eliminated from Commonwealth Games 2018 hockey

April 10, 2018 12:58 pm

Pakistan perform poorly in Commonwealth Games 2018

April 10, 2018 12:39 pm

Pakistan win second medal in Commonwealth Games 2018

April 10, 2018 10:03 am

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 April 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 April 2018
Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 14 April 2018

Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 14 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.