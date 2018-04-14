Pakistani wrestler Mohammad Inam bagged a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Saturday.

Inam outclassed his opponent Melvin Bibo of Nigeria in the 86kg freestyle wrestling category to win the final. He won the match 6-0 without allowing his opponent to even earn a single point.

This is not the first time he won the gold medal–Inam also bagged a gold medal at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010. After winning the match, he did a lap of honour with the Pakistan flag draped around him.

Pakistan’s Wrestler Mohammad Inam wins Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Inam did a “Lap of Honor” holding the National Flag. 🇵🇰#CWG2018 #CWG18 #CommonwealthGames2018 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/PxpdVo0SBs — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) April 14, 2018

This raises Pakistan’s tally to five medals in this edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Government announces reward for Inam

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Pirzada announced a reward of Rs 5 million for Mohammad Inam in recognition of his victory.

Story first published: 14th April 2018