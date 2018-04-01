In Pictures: Cricket spreads colours and smiles in Karachi

April 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
The first international match in Karachi in nine years spread smiles to cricket fansâ€™ faces. Pakistanâ€™s T20 series against West Indies is a big step towards reviving international cricket in the country since 2009 attack on Sri Lankan team. Have a look at some pictures from Sunday’s first T20 at National Stadium.

(Photos by: Sarah Hasan, Shahjahan Khurram)

Also watch:Â Â Visually-impaired fan to watch Pak-WI game

Also watch:Â Â Fans welcome West Indies to Karachi, root for Pakistan to win

Also watch:Â Â Fan celebrates cricketâ€™s revival in West Indian style

 

Also watch:Â T20: These kids have some advice for players today


