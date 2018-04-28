Imam impresses in Pakistan tour opener against Kent

April 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

LONDON: Imam-ul-Haq’s well-made 61 was the highlight for Pakistan as they were dismissed for a meagre 168 on the first day of their tour opener against Kent at Canterbury on Saturday.

If Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed wanted his top-order to experience typical early season English conditions, he could hardly have made a better decision than to bat first in this four-day fixture after winning the toss on an overcast morning.

Unsurprisingly, most of his batsmen found life difficult, even with the floodlights on for most of the innings and Kent medium-pacer Will Gidman enjoyed the conditions by taking five for 47 as Pakistan were dismissed inside 56 overs.

But left-hander Imam, the 22-year-old nephew of Pakistan chief selector and former Test batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq, still struck nine fours in a 111-ball innings lasting nearly three hours.

Openers Sami Aslam and Azhar Ali started steadily before Azhar (15), going for a booming drive, was clean bowled by Gidman.

And 28 for one became 28 for two when Aslam (13) was lbw to Harry Podmore.

Uncapped at Test level, Imam — who made a century on his one-day international debut against Sri Lanka in October — cover-drove two stylish fours off seamer Calum Haggett.

He then advanced down the pitch to drive off-spinner Adam Riley for a boundary shortly before lunch.

A square cut boundary off Ivan Thomas saw Imam to an 89-ball fifty before the bespectacled batsman was lbw to Gidman, who also had Sarfraz caught behind.

Mohammad Amir gave Gidman his fifth wicket but Hasan Ali added late impetus with two sixes in his 24 before he was last man out.

After this match, Pakistan face Northamptonshire before providing the opposition for Ireland’s inaugural Test, in Malahide, from May 11-15.

They then return across the Irish Sea for a two-Test series against England.


Published in Sports

Story first published: 28th April 2018

 

See Also

Dr Shakil Afridi moved from Peshawar prison to ‘safer location’

April 28, 2018 5:21 pm

Gwadar students put innovative brilliance on display at first Science Festival

April 28, 2018 5:14 pm

COAS pays homage to constable who lost his leg in conflict

April 28, 2018 4:59 pm

China’s Xi, India’s Modi seek new relationship after summit

April 28, 2018 4:13 pm

PTI’s Murad Saeed loses temper during budget speech

April 27, 2018 8:22 pm

What this year’s budget has for Karachi?

April 27, 2018 8:08 pm

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 April 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 April 2018

Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV 28 April 2018

Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV 28 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.