ICC forms panel to resolve Pakistan-India cricket dispute

April 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council has created a dispute resolution panel to hear Pakistan’s compensation claim against arch-rival India for refusing to play a bilateral series.

Sporting ties between the cricket-mad South Asian neighbours have suffered in recent years amid rising political tensions, and Pakistani cricket authorities say their Indian counterparts have violated a 2014 memorandum of understanding under which the two were to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is seeking $70 million in compensation. It initiated dispute resolution proceedings against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the ICC in November last year.

A three-member panel will hear the claim later this year, the sport’s world governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The hearing will take place in Dubai from 1-3 October and the decision of the Dispute Panel shall be non-appealable” and binding on both Pakistan and India, the ICC said.

The BCCI refused to play two series against Pakistan in 2015 and 2017, saying it did not have permission from the Indian government because of strained relations.

India-Pakistan ties, including sports and cultural contacts, plummeted after the 2008 militant attacks in Mumbai.

There has been just one bilateral tour since, when Pakistan visited India to play two Twenty20s and three one-day internationals in December 2012 and January 2013.

They have, however, continued to play each other in multinational events like the World Cup. – AFP


Published in Sports

Story first published: 11th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pregnant singer killed for refusing to dance at Larkana function

April 11, 2018 9:33 pm

Civil administration to get control of cleared areas with enhanced capacity: Gen Bajwa

April 11, 2018 8:30 pm

19 days on, no clue to Kasur missing child

April 11, 2018 8:10 pm

We were unable to give Karachi a transport project, admits minister

April 11, 2018 7:52 pm

66 Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia since 2013: FM tells Senate

April 11, 2018 7:26 pm

GroupM launches Mediacom in Pakistan

April 11, 2018 6:42 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 11 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 11 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 11 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 11 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.