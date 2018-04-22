I deserved to play in PSL: Fawad Alam

"There are players who haven't played for regional teams but they have played in the PSL," he said. "So why not? Yes, I feel I deserved to play in the PSL."In response to a question about whether he felt he was being treated unjustly, Fawad says he does not believe in the word. He says that a person gets unlucky at times and there are ups and downs in life but one should not use this word."The word 'unlucky' is not in my dictionary," he says. "I would be pulling myself backwards if I used this word. I want to go forward."Fawad says that he harbours a positive mentality and does not think negative when dropped for the team."Like all Muslims, I believe in Allah and if I don't get selected in the national squad, maybe it is for the better," he says. "But I do complain to God about not getting selected. He is the only One I turn to."Fawad says that he was disappointed at not being selected for the upcoming England-Ireland Test series. He claims that he does not wish any player performs badly for the team."I don't want any player to fail or perform badly on tour," he says.The cricketer says that he does not complain to the selectors neither does he ask them for answers for overlooking him."Allah is great--He is the One Who gives," he says. "Everyone has to do his job. My job is to perform in domestic cricket and keep fit. Their job is to select players. Maybe they think not selecting me is for the better."During the interview, Fawad revealed that he maintains his fitness by running seven to eight kilometers a week."You have to time your running though," he says. "We limit ourselves to running two kilometers in nine minutes which is challenging and serves the purpose."

Story first published: 22nd April 2018