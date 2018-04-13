Hafeez to undergo bowling Test in England

Hafeez will be tested for his bowling action at the Loughborough University bio-mechanics lab under the supervision of experts.The experienced opening batsman was reported for suspect bowling action for the third time in the third one-day against Sri Lanka in November last year.The all-rounder had also been reported in 2014 and 2015 respectively. But he managed to get his action cleared with a remodeled action.The former Pakistan captain, in fact, had only resumed bowling again last December after completing a 12-month ban and getting his action cleared in Brisbane.The ICC had banned Hafeez for a year from bowling in July, 2015 and before that also in December, 2014.Hafeez said that he was confident of clearing the test.

Story first published: 13th April 2018