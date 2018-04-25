Five regional teams set to clash as Pakistan Cup begins from today

April 25, 2018
Shahjahan Khurram

Pakistan Cup one-day tournament will begin in Faisalabad from Wednesday.

Five regional teams including Federal, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will participate in the fifty-over tournament. This was confirmed by the PCB.

The matches will be played at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad at 2.30pm. The final will be played on May 6, 2018.

Imad Waseem will lead federal team while Umar Amin leading Sindh, Ahmed Shehzad captaining Balochistan, Fakher Zaman leading KPK and Shoaib Malik will be skipper for Punjab team. -APP


