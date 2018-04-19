LAHORE: Cricketer Fawad Alam expressed his disappointment over not being selected for the tour of England, Ireland and Scotland.

Pakistan announced its 16-member squad for the upcoming tour which includes five uncapped players.

“I was disappointed over not being picked in the Test side,” Fawad said.

“I will continue to perform in domestic cricket.”

The 32-year old from Karachi has represented several teams including Pakistan A, Pakistan Emerging Team, Karachi Dolphins, Karachi Kings and Karachi Whites.

He has a Test average of 56.68 in Test cricket and scored 168 runs in his debut Test match against Sri Lanka in 2009.

His average in first class cricket is 55.37.

Story first published: 19th April 2018