Fan celebrates cricket’s revival in West Indian style

April 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
By Salman Ahmed

A fan found the perfect way to celebrate the return of international cricket in cricket-starved Karachi by entertaining his fellow spectators in West Indian style at packed National Cricket Stadium.

Mohammad Nadeem, a middle-aged man from Karachi, wore West Indies team jersey and imitated DJ Bravo’s dance moves to entertain the crowd. Dwayne Bravo is former captain of West Indies.

“I am supporting West Indies for their noble gesture to come and play in Karachi,” he told SAMAA. “The team has come to Karachi after nine years and we welcome it,” he said.

“Our main players such as Chris Gayle and DJ Bravo have pulled out of the series, but I will make sure their absence is not felt,” Nadeem said, before singing Bravo’s hit music video “DJ Bravo, Champion.”
Published in Sports

Story first published: 1st April 2018

 

