Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf poised to make Test debuts

April 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

By Shoaib Jatt

LAHORE: Fakhar Zaman and Faheem Ashraf are poised to make their Test debut in the upcoming series against Ireland and England that is slated to take place in May and June.  

According to sources, selectors are scheduled to name a 16-member Test squad for the England series on Sunday.

Fakhar Zaman and Faheem Ashraf are likely to be given Test caps.

Coach Mickey Arthur, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and chief selector Inzamam ul Haq will meet on Saturday to finalize the squad.

There is still some confusion about the inclusion of experienced Fawad Alam in the squad.

For the opening slot, Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman are the first choice but there is disagreement on the third opener. It could be a tie between Sami Aslam and Imam ul Haq.

In addition to Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam and Haris Sohai, Usman Salahuddin and Saad Ali are strong contenders for middle-order positions. Shahdab Khan is almost certain for the spin role.

Rahat Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir will spearhead the pace attack. Mir Hamza could be the fifth bowing option.


13th April 2018

 

