Commonwealth Games: Pakistan pull off stunning draw with India

April 7, 2018
GOLD COAST: Pakistan came from behind to pull off a thrilling draw with India in the opening hockey match of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

As expected, the contest threw up high drama in Gold Coast.

India’s Dilpreet Singh opened the account in the first quarter while Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner to extended the lead 2-0 at the end of the first half.

The Green Shirts made a sensation comeback in the second half.

They made it 1-2 via a strike from Muhammad Irfan Jr. before Ali Mubashir scored the equaliser when Pakistan were awarded a penalty corner with just seven seconds to go in the match.


