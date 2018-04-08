QUEENSLAND: The Commonwealth Games 2018 hockey match between Pakistan and England ended in a 2-2 draw.

Mohammad Irfan Jr. put Pakistan ahead as he scored in the 32nd minute.

Mark Gleghorne put England back on terms in the 34th minute. The side took the lead as Samuel Ward scored in the 51st minute.

Mubashar Ali equalized for Pakistan in the 57th minute.

Pakistan will play its fourth match against against Malaysia on 11th April.

The green shirts’ all three matches in the Commonwealth Games 2018 have ended in a draw.

Story first published: 8th April 2018