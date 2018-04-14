Commonwealth Games 2018: Inam bags gold medal for Pakistan

April 14, 2018
Pakistani wrestler Mohammad Inam bagged a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Saturday. 

Inam outclassed his opponent Melvin Bibo of Nigeria in the 86kg category to win the final. He won the match 6-0 without allowing his opponent to even earn a single point.

This is not the first time he won the gold medal–Inam also bagged a gold medal at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010. After winning the match, he did a lap of honour with the Pakistan flag draped around him.

This raises Pakistan’s tally to five medals in this edition of the Commonwealth Games.


