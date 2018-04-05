

The cricketer posted a picture tweet with caption reading: "Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @& other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?"His second tweet read, "We respect all. And this is an example as sportsman. But when it comes to human rights we expect the same for our innocent Kashmiris."The users of the social media in the neighboring did not take the statements well and started abusing him.Indian television channels ran packages against the prolific cricketer whereas several Indian cricketers including Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir posted remarks against the all-rounder.Around 20 Kashmiris have lost their lives due to brutalities of the Indian forces in the occupied region in a course of three days.

