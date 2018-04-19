Afridi, Malik to play for World XI against West Indies at Lord’s

KARACHI: International Cricket Council (ICC) has included Pakistan’s two star all-rounders in its World XI squad for T20i against West Indies.

Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik have confirmed their participation and will be playing against West Indies at Lord’s on 31 May.

According to ICC, the match is being organized to raise funds for stadia in the Caribbean that were badly damaged following Hurricanes Irma and Maria last year.

“I am humbled to have been selected for such a noble cause. Cricket is one big family and no matter how hard and tough we play against each other, there is tremendous comradery within the group,” Shahid Afridi said.

The legendary all-rounder said Lords is an iconic venue and location for this match.

“I have some fond memories of this great venue, having played the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 1999 and the ICC World T20 2009, and I look forward to visiting it again in May with an aim to entertain the fans.”

Shoaib Malik too looks happy over his inclusion in the World XI. “It’s a matter of great honour and pride to be selected in an ICC World XI and a wonderful opportunity to play along with and against some of the biggest names in world cricket.”

Malik said he has some very delightful memories at Lord’s. “One that really stands out is anchoring the chase along with Shahid Afridi when we beat Sri Lanka in the final to win the ICC World Twenty20 in 2009.”

The World XI will be led by England’s white-ball captain Eoin Morgan. More names to be announced in the coming days.

Story first published: 19th April 2018