Afridi, Malik to play for World XI against West Indies at Lord’s

April 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: International Cricket Council (ICC) has included Pakistan’s two star all-rounders in its World XI squad for T20i against West Indies.

Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik have confirmed their participation and will be playing against West Indies at Lord’s on 31 May.

According to ICC, the match is being organized to raise funds for stadia in the Caribbean that were badly damaged following Hurricanes Irma and Maria last year.

“I am humbled to have been selected for such a noble cause. Cricket is one big family and no matter how hard and tough we play against each other, there is tremendous comradery within the group,” Shahid Afridi said.

The legendary all-rounder said Lords is an iconic venue and location for this match.

“I have some fond memories of this great venue, having played the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 1999 and the ICC World T20 2009, and I look forward to visiting it again in May with an aim to entertain the fans.”

Shoaib Malik too looks happy over his inclusion in the World XI. “It’s a matter of great honour and pride to be selected in an ICC World XI and a wonderful opportunity to play along with and against some of the biggest names in world cricket.”

Malik said he has some very delightful memories at Lord’s. “One that really stands out is anchoring the chase along with Shahid Afridi when we beat Sri Lanka in the final to win the ICC World Twenty20 in 2009.”

The World XI will be led by England’s white-ball captain Eoin Morgan. More names to be announced in the coming days.


Published in Sports

Story first published: 19th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

India’s Kohli keen on county stint ahead of England tour

April 18, 2018 7:45 pm

Pothas quits as Sri Lanka fielding coach

April 17, 2018 11:23 pm

Afghan wicketkeeper Shahzad fined after playing for Pakistan club

April 16, 2018 7:38 pm

Amla and Cartwright out for 30s on rainswept first day of Championship

April 14, 2018 1:31 am

Hafeez to undergo bowling test in England

April 13, 2018 6:56 pm

Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf poised to make Test debuts

April 13, 2018 6:37 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 18 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 18 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.