Afridi fan holds up ‘Mujhay Kyun Nikala’ placard for him

By: shahjahankhurram

KARACHI: A Shahid Afridi fan held up a 'Mujhay Kyun Nikala' placard for the cricketer to let the world know how much he missed him.Â

"I miss Shahid Afridi very much hence this 'Mujay Kyun Nikala' placard is for him," he said.

The phrase was made famous after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was dismissed by a ruling of the apex court.

'Mujhay Kyun Nikala' was Sharif's answer (or rather question) for the senior judges who gave the verdict.

The outcry has turned into a slogan that has been used for non-political reasons as well.