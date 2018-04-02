Afridi fan holds up ‘Mujhay Kyun Nikala’ placard for him

April 2, 2018
By: shahjahankhurram

KARACHI: A Shahid Afridi fan held up a 'Mujhay Kyun Nikala' placard for the cricketer to let the world know how much he missed him.Â 

"I miss Shahid Afridi very much hence this 'Mujay Kyun Nikala' placard is for him," he said.

The phrase was made famous after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was dismissed by a ruling of the apex court.

Follow live updates of the 2nd T20 here

'Mujhay Kyun Nikala' was Sharif's answer (or rather question) for the senior judges who gave the verdict.

The outcry has turned into a slogan that has been used for non-political reasons as well.

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

Hussain Talat makes dream start to international career

Watch what happened after sound system failed as national anthem was being played

Video: Stadium fight between two women

T20: Fans invent new chants to demonstrate support for Pakistan

Fans welcome West Indies to Karachi, root for Pakistan to win

Visually-impaired fan to watch Pak-WI game

T20: These kids have some advice for players today

Chief Justice, wife visit Karachiâ€™s Sea View

Islamabad artisan becomes inspiration for other women

Flower exhibition underway in Lahore

Prolonged power outages spark outcries in Karachi

Three-day festival ends in Lahore

PM, federal minister contradict each other on economy – Watch

Protest of health workers continues on 5th day in Lahore

This is how CJ clarified â€˜complainantâ€™ remark

Buyers throng electronics markets as hot spell intensifies in Karachi

Peshawar gets firefighters on two-wheelers

Life in this village near Karachi is worse than Tharparkar

Will Karachi Green Line Project be completed in 2018?

This is what PM Abbasi said about CJ in past

Pakistan’s young guns all set to trouble WI in T20 series

Passing out parade of Elite Force in Lahore

Fireworks on PSL final in the City of Lights

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.