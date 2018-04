KUALA LUMPUR: Asian Cricket Council has decided to shift the 2018 Asia Cup from India to United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan had expressed its concern over security and other issues in India. ACC accepted Pakistan’s stance and shifted the tournament to UAE.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will co-host the Emerging Nations Cup.

The event will be held from 18th to 23rd September 2018.

