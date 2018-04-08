8 tips to watch the Pakistan-West Indies clashes hassle-free

KARACHI: International cricket has returned to the city after nine long years and Karachiites can’t wait to fill those enclosures to witness the match live. Watching the match live is an experience in itself–but here are eight tips to ensure you don’t get bogged down and enjoy the match hassle-free.Â

1. Leave early for the venue and you won’t regret it

I you’ve booked a seat at an enclosure where the ticket cost Rs 500, we would highly recommend you leave early for the stadium, say 3:00pm. This is because the majority of the public is seated at these enclosures hence the best seats go to the ones who arrive earliest.

2. Always better to take along a female companion

If you’re going to the stadium with a female, you get the luxury of avoiding long queues at multiple places. There are separate queues for those who arrive to watch the match with female family members or friends and those lines are quite short.

But if you plan on watching the match with only male companions, be mentally prepared to wait for an hour or so outside the stadium.

3. Make sure you don’t go to the stadium on an empty stomach…

This will be the worst torture you put yourself through. 20,000 plus fans are expected to attend each match (even more) and there’s only one food stall inside the stadium. So it could take a little while before you satiate your hunger.

4. Remember the things you CAN’T bring along

You can only bring your cellphones and wallets into the stadium. Pretty much everything apart from that can’t be brought in be it food, drinks, snacks, power banks or large bags.

5. Use the washroom before going to the stadium

You won’t witness long queues only outside food stalls but washroom as well. So make sure you use the restroom before departing for the stadium.

6. Watch out for the paper airplanes

When Pakistani batsmen started belting fours and sixes, the crowd started to get a little wild. People started folding up their placards and the 4s and 6s signs and made them into paper planes. The paper planes were thrown from the top seats of enclosures and they ended hitting those seated downward.

7. Keep your cool at all costs

Security forces’ personnel are on the prowl for any suspicious activity and rowdy behaviour or fights will be dealt with strictly.

There were minor incidents in which fans fought with each other during the first T20.

8. Stay till the whole match–it’s a long walk without the shuttle bus

Nothing frustrates a fan who’s paid for his ticket than a one-sided match. Stay till the whole match because the shuttle bus is going to transport you to and from the stadium to the parking lot.

If you leave early, shuttle buses will not be willing to take you and needless to say, it is a pretty long walk from the stadium to the parking lot.

Story first published: 2nd April 2018