’12 Pakistani international cricketers to play in Kashmir Super League’

April 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

International Pakistani cricketers will play in the upcoming Kashmir Super League, according to the league’s chairman Masood Khan. 

Masood Khan held a press conference in which he said that the league will be played from April 28 to May 2 in Muzaffarabad. He said that 12 Pakistani international cricketers had agreed to play in the league and talks were being held with others.

“Mohammad Irfan, Aamer Yamin, Rahat Ali, Zulfiqar Babar, Agha Salman and others have agreed to play in the league,” he said.

Masood said that six teams in total will take part in the tournament. These teams are Muzaffarabad Qalandars, Kotli Lines, Mirpur Tigers, Rawalakot Warriors, Bagh-e-Badshah and MK Kings.

Organisers of the Kashmir Super League said that since the tournament was being played in an independent state, a permit from the PCB was not a requirement.

On the other hand, the PCB spokesperson said Pakistani cricketers will not be allowed to play in Kashmir Super League without a NOC.

The PCB spokesperson said that the board had not received a NOC request for the Kashmir Super League.


Story first published: 9th April 2018

 

