11 West Indies players arrive in Karachi on the eve of first T20

KARACHI: Eleven members of the West Indies squad arrived in Karachi on Saturday night to play a three-match T20 series against Pakistan.

The first batch of players and officials flew into Jinnah International Airport, while the rest of the squad are schedueld to arrive via another flight on early Sunday morning.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi tweeted about the players’ arrival in the city. Samuel Badree and Marlon Samuels are among the first batch of players who have reached Karachi.

Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Bux Mahar greeted the visitors by presenting the traditional Sindhi ‘Ajrak’ at the airport.

The World T20 champions will play Pakistan on April 1, 2 and 3.

First group of 11 West Indies players have arrived in Karachi. Others coming tomorrow. â€” Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) March 31, 2018

Story first published: 1st April 2018