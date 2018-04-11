11 West Indies players arrive in Karachi on the eve of first T20

April 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

KARACHI: Eleven members of the West Indies squad arrived in Karachi on Saturday night to play a three-match T20 series against Pakistan.

The first batch of players and officials flew into Jinnah International Airport, while the rest of the squad are schedueld to arrive via another flight on early Sunday morning.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi tweeted about the players’ arrival in the city. Samuel Badree and Marlon Samuels are among the first batch of players who have reached Karachi.

Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Bux Mahar greeted the visitors by presenting the traditional Sindhi ‘Ajrak’ at the airport.

The World T20 champions will play Pakistan on April 1, 2 and 3.


Published in Sports

Story first published: 1st April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Javeria Khan leads Pakistan to series win over Sri Lanka

March 31, 2018 10:26 pm

Election will prove Pakistanis are not tenants: Ahsan Iqbal

March 31, 2018 10:14 pm

Young generation should seek inspiration from Malala: Asif

March 31, 2018 9:32 pm

Karachi to get hotter and so will our sweaty bodies, warns scientist

March 31, 2018 9:09 pm

Chief Justice, wife visit Karachiâ€™s Sea View

March 31, 2018 8:47 pm

Govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs2 per litre

March 31, 2018 8:32 pm

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018
Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 31 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 31 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 31 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 31 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.