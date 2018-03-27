LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board announced that tickets costing Rs. 1000/-, 2000/- and 5,000/- can be purchased online.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi said that Rs. 1000/-, 2000/- and 5,000/- tickets of the upcoming Twenty20 series against West Indies can be bought from the website of a courier company.

He added that the Rs.500/- tickets are available only at the outlet of the mailing company.

Pakistan will play a three-match Twenty20 series against West Indies on 1st, 2nd and 3rd April 2018 at the National Stadium respectively.

