Windies reach World Cup with controversial win over Scotland

March 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Harare: The West Indies snatched a spot at next year’s World Cup by edging to a five-run victory over Scotland on DLS method in Harare on Wednesday.

The two-time World Cup winners were bowled out for just 198 batting first, but rain forced an early finish with the game in the balance and Scotland on 125-5 with 14.4 overs remaining.

Jason Holder’s Windies claimed the penultimate place for the tournament in England and Wales, with Scotland knocked out of contention.

“I’m extremely pleased to get through to the World Cup. We’ve been through a lot in the last two years,” said captain Holder.

“We had to play to expectation — there was pressure in every game and the guys really put their hands up. I’m really pleased to get over the line but my thoughts go out to Scotland for how they’ve played in this tournament.”

With no reserve days in the crucial qualifying tournament, Scotland were left agonisingly short of a massive upset.

Former Scotland captains Craig Wright and Preston Mommsen lashed out at the ICC after the match on Twitter, highlighting the decision to cut the World Cup to only 10 teams.

“Feel absolutely sick for everyone @CricketScotland, players, support staff, administration & supporters,” wrote Wright. – AFP


