Williamson named Sunrisers captain after Warner exit

New Delhi: Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday named New Zealand’s Kane Williamson as captain after scandal-tainted Australian David Warner withdrew.

“I have accepted the role to stand in as captain for this season. It’s an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players,” the 27-year-old Kiwi skipper said in a statement released by the club on Twitter.

Williamson has a $460,000 deal with the Sunrisers for this season, which starts April 7. Warner, who was banned for a year on Wednesday along with disgraced Australian captain Steve Smith, had a $1.9 million contract.

Warner and Smith, who has been barred from playing for Rajastan Royals in the IPL, were at the centre of a ball-tampering scandal during Australia’s series in South Africa. – AFP

Story first published: 29th March 2018