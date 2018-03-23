Williamson hits tons record in rain-hit England Test

March 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Auckland: Kane Williamson’s New Zealand-record 18th Test century brightened an otherwise wet and gloomy day two as the hosts tightened their grip on the first Test against England on Friday.

Williamson’s 102 provided a rare moment of cheer on a truncated day when play was restricted to 23.1 overs with only 54 runs scored.

The Black Caps skipper fell after guiding his side to a substantial first innings lead as New Zealand reached 229 for four, 171 runs ahead of England with six wickets in hand.

The milestone century, reached with a deft single through the gully off James Anderson, took Williamson one clear of the previous record of 17 he shared with Ross Taylor and the late Martin Crowe.

He was still on 100 when the rain swept in for the first time but when play resumed an hour later, after a revised tea break, he added only two more before being trapped in front by Anderson.

Williamson’s overnight partner Henry Nicholls progressed to 49 not out with BJ Watling on 17 when rain again sent the players indoors — midway through the second session of the day-night Test.

It never stopped long enough for the game to resume and play was called off four hours later.

Williamson had rebuilt the New Zealand innings from one for eight in their reply to England’s 58, to 206 for four when he was eventually dismissed. – AFP


