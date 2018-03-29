West Indies yet to announce squad for Pakistan T20 series

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
West Indies have not yet announced the squad which will tour Pakistan for its upcoming Twenty20 series starting from April 1.

The players, who agree to tour Pakistan, will be paid upto $25,000.

Long queues are being witnessed at the outlets of the courier company which is selling the tickets of the matches.

A three-day fitness camp will be setup as well.

The first T20 will be played on 1st April and the second game of the series will be contested on 2nd April. The third and final game of the series will be on 3rd April.


