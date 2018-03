KARACHI: West Indies have announced a 13-member squad for a T20 series against Pakistan.

Jeson Muhammad (captain), Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Andre McCarthy, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Marlon Samuels, Odean Smith, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams.

The opening match of T20 series will be played on 1st April at National Stadium Karachi. – SAMAA

Published in Sports

Story first published: 30th March 2018