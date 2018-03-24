We’re happy to be in Pakistan, it is a peaceful country: Ronchi

KARACHI: Islamabad United batsman Luke Ronchi said on Saturday that Pakistan was a peaceful country and that he was happy to play cricket here.Â

Speaking with SAMAA TV anchors Haider Waheed and Moiz Jafferi at Agenda 360, Islamabad United players Luke Ronchi, Shadab Khan and Steven Finn heaped praise on the PSL for giving fans the opportunity to watch quality cricket.

“We’re happy to be in Pakistan, it is a peaceful country,” said Luke Ronchi. “People welcomed us with open arms.”

Spinner Shadab Khan said he was proud to be a part of the PSL in Pakistan. He thanked foreign cricketers for coming to Pakistan.

“We feel really happy to show these guys (foreign players) where we played all our lives and to show them that we are a peaceful country,” he added.

Regarding the final, Shadab Khan credited Islamabad United spin bowling coach Saeed Ajmal with teaching him a lot. He said that the team would perform well in the final as well.

Steven Finn said that Shane Watson was the toughest batsman that he had faced in the PSL.

“I’ve learned that he can really take on the bowler as soon as he picks up the line and length,” said Finn. “Among the Pakistani batsman, I think Karman Akmal was the toughest to bowl to this year,” he added.

Shadab Khan said that he was fortunate that God had blessed him with the ability to bowl lots of varieties such as the Googly, slow ball and the leg spin. He thanked Sarfaraz Ahmed for placing confidence in him especially when he had come to the squad as a newcomer.

“Sarfaraz is an aggressive captain and wants his teammates to play attacking cricket as well,” he said.

Steven Finn praised Islamabad United captain Misbah-ul-Haq and said that the former Pakistan skipper was really skillful in reading the game.

“Certain situations occur in T20 cricket when a captain has to take the make-or-break decisions and that’s what Misbah has done so well,” he said.

Shadab Khan said that Pakistan team coach Mickey Arthur was aggressive too and when he was not happy with players, he let them know.

“Mickey Arthur is an aggressive captain but only on the field,” he said.

Steven Finn said that there was a lot of talent in Pakistan and the players performed with passion. He said that what some cricketers had done in the PSL was what they referred to as ‘freaky cricket’.

Story first published: 24th March 2018