March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: The website selling the tickets for PSL 2018 final crashed moments after the online sale started.

The website went down just as the tickets went up for sale at midnight.

The final of the 2018 edition of Pakistan Super League will be played at Karachiâ€™s National Stadium on March 25.

The price of the tickets is from Rs.1000/- to Rs. 12000/-.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi has asked cricket fans not to contact him for free passes of the match.


