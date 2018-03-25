The final match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United is today. The venue is Karachiâ€™s National Stadium.You must have the ticket along with your CNIC to be allowed entry.Outside food items are not allowed. Smoking is banned while internet devices and power banks are also among the prohibited items. Matchboxes, bottles and nail-cutters are not allowed either.Women are advised to bring small bags.Entry inside the stadium is not allowed before 12pm or after 5pm.

