Watching PSL at the stadium today? Don’t forget the rules!

March 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reporting by Fawad Zaidi

If you have the ticket for the PSL final, you are not done. You have to be conscious about the rules and regulations that were laid out well ahead of the match

The final match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United is today. The venue is Karachiâ€™s National Stadium.

You must have the ticket along with your CNIC to be allowed entry.

Outside food items are not allowed. Smoking is banned while internet devices and power banks are also among the prohibited items. Matchboxes, bottles and nail-cutters are not allowed either.

Women are advised to bring small bags.

Entry inside the stadium is not allowed before 12pm or after 5pm.
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 March 2018

